Linus Torvalds, Communism, & The WEF

Bryan Lunduke
Nov 18, 2025

“I am one of those ‘woke communists’ you worry about,” says Linux founder, Linus Torvalds. Plus: Why Free and Open Source Software is neither Socialist nor Communist.

