The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

4chan's Lawyer Talks to Lunduke

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 12, 2025

Preston Byrne, the attorney representing both 4chan and Kiwi Farms, talks with Lunduke about Ofcom and the United Kingdom’s censorship campaign against Americans.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture