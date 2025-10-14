The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The UK Begins Process of Blocking 4Chan in 60 Days

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 14, 2025
The United Kingdom Office of Communications (Ofcom) has issued a fine to 4Chan. If 4Chan does not pay the fine in 60 days, it can be blocked in the UK.

