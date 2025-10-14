The UK Begins Process of Blocking 4Chan in 60 Days

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript51The UK Begins Process of Blocking 4Chan in 60 DaysBryan LundukeOct 14, 202551ShareTranscriptThe United Kingdom Office of Communications (Ofcom) has issued a fine to 4Chan. If 4Chan does not pay the fine in 60 days, it can be blocked in the UK. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesFramework's Discord Moderators Go on Strike over "Fash" Software Support23 hrs ago • Bryan Lunduke"detect-fash" Feature Developed (and Rejected) for SystemdOct 13 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal Grew to Over 11 Million Views in SeptemberOct 10 • Bryan LundukeFramework Computer has Hitler Particles, Says GNOME SpokesmanOct 8 • Bryan LundukeAtlassian's Bitbucket Has "Celebrate Pride Every Day" SettingOct 8 • Bryan Lunduke"Lunduke is Fash!"Oct 8 • Bryan LundukeLinus Says Rust Formatting is "Bass-Ackwards Garbage"Oct 7 • Bryan Lunduke