The Pokemon Go Spying Conspiracy Theory? Yeah. It's Verified.
The Pokemon Go Spying Conspiracy Theory? Yeah. It's Verified.

Pokemon Go using your phone camera to build a CIA-backed 3D Map AI system.
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 20, 2024
1
Transcript

It sounds like an insane movie plot. But it's real.

In 2016, this was "Lunduke's crazy conspiracy theory about Pokemon Go being used to spy on everyone, backed by the CIA". Now, in 2024, Niantic Labs (the makers of Pokemon Go), proudly brags about using Pokemon Go to spy on you... and using that covertly obtained information to build a massive, 3D artificial intelligence mapping system of private spaces.

"We receive about 1 million fresh scans each week, each containing hundreds of discrete images."

In other words: Lunduke was right.

The CIA, NSA, and Pokémon Go:

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5756204/the-cia-nsa-and-pok-mon-go

Building a Large Geospatial Model to Achieve Spatial Intelligence:

https://nianticlabs.com/news/largegeospatialmodel

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

