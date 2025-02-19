Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyThe Open Source Initiative Has No Control of "Open Source" (but they want it!)3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:06-30:06Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Open Source Initiative Has No Control of "Open Source" (but they want it!)Bryan LundukeFeb 19, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe OSi has tried for years to control "Open Source"... and they've failed. Their quest for "Open Source" power is a dramatic one: Threats, Trademark Disputes, & Lies. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesEric Raymond & Lunduke Argue About the Origin of "Open Source"Feb 18 • Bryan Lunduke2025 Tech Industry Survey Closes FridayFeb 17 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Speaking at SXSW 2025Feb 17 • Bryan LundukePostmarketOS Joins Codeberg's Fight Against "Right Wing Forces"Feb 15 • Bryan LundukeLeftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be BannedFeb 15 • Bryan LundukeFedora's Code of Conduct: 200 Day Response Time, Only Protects You if Red Hat Likes YouFeb 13 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal's New Self-Hosted Forum, Telnet BBSFeb 13 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post