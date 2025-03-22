Tech Journalist Encourages Fire Bombing Teslas, EFF Shares Lessons on How to Not Get Caught

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyTech Journalist Encourages Fire Bombing Teslas, EFF Shares Lessons on How to Not Get Caught2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:45-19:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Tech Journalist Encourages Fire Bombing Teslas, EFF Shares Lessons on How to Not Get CaughtBryan LundukeMar 22, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscript"New cars bought recently? All fair game. Molotovs are cheap to make," says OSNews Editor. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesLunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans16 mins ago • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Initiative Rigs Board Election to Keep Out Open Source Advocates9 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeUnited Nations and Open Source Initiative Announce "Principles", Nobody CaresMar 20 • Bryan LundukeIBM Lies to Shareholders About Discriminatory DEI PoliciesMar 20 • Bryan LundukeSpanish Wii Hacker Turned Trans Cartoon VTuber Quits Linux Apple Silicon DevelopmentMar 19 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Threatened if He Attended SXSWMar 17 • Bryan LundukeGoodbye GNU/Linux, Hello Rust/LinuxMar 17 • Bryan Lunduke
