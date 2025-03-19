The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Spanish Wii Hacker Turned Trans Cartoon VTuber Quits Linux Apple Silicon Development
Spanish Wii Hacker Turned Trans Cartoon VTuber Quits Linux Apple Silicon Development

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 19, 2025
Last month, the lead developer (a Spanish man) of Asahi Linux quit. This month another prominent dev quit... an anime cartoon of a lady with cat ears. And it might be the same person.

