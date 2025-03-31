Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyShould Taxpayer Money Fund Open Source?2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:37-13:37Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Should Taxpayer Money Fund Open Source?Bryan LundukeMar 31, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptMozilla, F-Droid, Let's Encrypt, Tor, & more receive huge amounts of money from US taxes. Should they? More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesZorin OS (Linux) Ditches Firefox for Brave22 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeTor, F-Droid, & Let's Encrypt Lose Tax Payer Funding, Go To CourtMar 27 • Bryan LundukeHelp The Lunduke Journal Fight Against The Tech GoliathsMar 26 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Launches Hypocritical, Political War Against Online Data GatheringMar 24 • Bryan LundukeLunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election ShenanigansMar 23 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Initiative Rigs Board Election to Keep Out Open Source AdvocatesMar 22 • Bryan LundukeTech Journalist Encourages Fire Bombing Teslas, EFF Shares Lessons on How to Not Get CaughtMar 22 • Bryan Lunduke
