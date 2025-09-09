Red Hat Employee Says Free Software is "IT Version of White Supremacy"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0022Red Hat Employee Says Free Software is "IT Version of White Supremacy"Bryan LundukeSep 09, 202522Share"It's literally the same thing just with software," says Red Hat representative. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesLunduke Journal Had 9 Million Views in August49 mins ago • Bryan LundukeSUSE Hired Red Hat's VP of DEI14 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeJetBrains: The IDE for DEI20 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeUbuntu Allows "Queer" & "Trans", Censors "Conservative"23 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Leftists Attack Leftist Open Source ConferenceSep 6 • Bryan LundukeBrian Kernighan: Rust is "a pain"Sep 5 • Bryan Lunduke"32-bit Linux is Obsolete."Sep 5 • Bryan Lunduke