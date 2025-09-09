The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2
2

Red Hat Employee Says Free Software is "IT Version of White Supremacy"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 09, 2025
2
2
Share

"It's literally the same thing just with software," says Red Hat representative.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture