XFCE Spends Donations to Write New Wayland Compositor... in Rust

Jan 28, 2026

The XCE Desktop Environment plans to spend most of their donated funds to throw out their well tested X11 backend, in favor of a non-existent Wayland compositor written in Rust. Leftists cheer.

