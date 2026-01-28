The XCE Desktop Environment plans to spend most of their donated funds to throw out their well tested X11 backend, in favor of a non-existent Wayland compositor written in Rust. Leftists cheer.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
XFCE Spends Donations to Write New Wayland Compositor... in Rust
Jan 28, 2026
The XCE Desktop Environment plans to spend most of their donated funds to throw out their well tested X11 backend, in favor of a non-existent Wayland compositor written in Rust. Leftists cheer.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes