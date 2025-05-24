The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Open Source SQL Workbench Says "No Republicans Allowed!"
0:00
-17:14

Open Source SQL Workbench Says "No Republicans Allowed!"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

The Apache licensed SQL query tool says Republicans (and many others) are not welcome to use their software due to "despicable politics" and "contempt for human rights."

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture