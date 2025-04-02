The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Open Source DNA Project Dies of Trump Derangement Syndrome
Open Source DNA Project Dies of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 02, 2025
1
Founder says they are shutting down because, "Trump has focused on criminalizing immigrants and trans people," & the "fascist coup in the U.S."

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

