One of the Last Linux Magazines Ends Print Publication

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyOne of the Last Linux Magazines Ends Print Publication1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -12:27-12:27Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.One of the Last Linux Magazines Ends Print PublicationBryan LundukeMay 28, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptLinux Format Magazine ends publication after 25 years - joining Linux Journal, Ubuntu User, Maximum Linux and many other now-dead Linux publications. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesCanadian BSD Conference to Require Masks, Social Distancing18 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeNerd Fests Ban Conservatives, Invite Leftists Promoting Terrorism23 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeTrans Pride Month Starts Early for GNOMEMay 25 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Creates MS-DOS EDIT.COM Clone in RustMay 25 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source SQL Workbench Says "No Republicans Allowed!"May 24 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Refuses to Speak to Lunduke (Except About Helping Mozilla Identify Whistleblowers)May 22 • Bryan LundukeAdafruit Hit With $36K Tariff Bill on 1,000 lbs of ElectronicsMay 22 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post