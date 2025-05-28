The Lunduke Journal of Technology

One of the Last Linux Magazines Ends Print Publication
One of the Last Linux Magazines Ends Print Publication

Bryan Lunduke
May 28, 2025
Linux Format Magazine ends publication after 25 years - joining Linux Journal, Ubuntu User, Maximum Linux and many other now-dead Linux publications.

