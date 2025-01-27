The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
No, Facebook is Not Censoring "Linux", Only "DistroWatch".
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:47
-19:47

No, Facebook is Not Censoring "Linux", Only "DistroWatch".

Bryan Lunduke
Jan 27, 2025
Share
Transcript

Facebook is flagging and censoring links to DistroWatch.com as "malware". But, despite what many are reporting, discussions of "Linux" are not censored.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Microsoft Blizzard Artist Calls For Murder of Trump Voters
  Bryan Lunduke
Jack Dorsey Keynote Cancelled After Protest Threat by Child Porn Enthusiast, Extreme Leftist
  Bryan Lunduke
Linux Foundation's Mandatory DEI Training
  Bryan Lunduke
Linux Distro Declared "Non-Woke", Causing New Users & Interest to Skyrocket
  Bryan Lunduke
Godot Game Engine Went Woke... And Lost $160,000 Per Year.
  Bryan Lunduke
Tech Journalists Rally in Support of Racism and Sexism in Big Tech
  Bryan Lunduke
Apple Begs Shareholders to Let Them Continue Illegal DEl Policies
  Bryan Lunduke