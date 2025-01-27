Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyNo, Facebook is Not Censoring "Linux", Only "DistroWatch".1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:47-19:47Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.No, Facebook is Not Censoring "Linux", Only "DistroWatch".Bryan LundukeJan 27, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptFacebook is flagging and censoring links to DistroWatch.com as "malware". But, despite what many are reporting, discussions of "Linux" are not censored. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesMicrosoft Blizzard Artist Calls For Murder of Trump Voters10 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeJack Dorsey Keynote Cancelled After Protest Threat by Child Porn Enthusiast, Extreme LeftistJan 24 • Bryan LundukeLinux Foundation's Mandatory DEI TrainingJan 23 • Bryan LundukeLinux Distro Declared "Non-Woke", Causing New Users & Interest to SkyrocketJan 20 • Bryan LundukeGodot Game Engine Went Woke... And Lost $160,000 Per Year.Jan 20 • Bryan LundukeTech Journalists Rally in Support of Racism and Sexism in Big TechJan 17 • Bryan LundukeApple Begs Shareholders to Let Them Continue Illegal DEl PoliciesJan 16 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post