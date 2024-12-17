The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Mozilla Lawsuit from Former Executive Gets Jury Trial Date
Mozilla Lawsuit from Former Executive Gets Jury Trial Date

The former "CEO-to-be" will get his day in court against the Firefox maker... but not until a few months after Mozilla loses 80%+ of their revenue.
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 17, 2024
Mozilla Sued for Discrimination by Former CEO-To-Be: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5765292/mozilla-sued-for-discrimination-by-former-ceo-to-be

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

