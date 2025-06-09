More Mozilla Services Shutting Down as Loss of Funding Looms

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMore Mozilla Services Shutting Down as Loss of Funding Looms1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:56-6:56Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.More Mozilla Services Shutting Down as Loss of Funding LoomsBryan LundukeJun 09, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptBoth Mozilla Pocket and Orbit are shutting down with the potential loss of more than 80% of the Firefox makers funding coming in August.More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesRed Hat & FreeDesktop Go Into Mass Censorship Mode over Xorg Fork, Bans Dev1 hr ago • Bryan LundukeNon-DEI Fork of Xorg by Most Active Xorg DeveloperJun 5 • Bryan LundukeTech Journalist Engages in Lies & Doublespeak to Defame LundukeJun 3 • Bryan LundukeWhen Should They Be Censored for the Violence they Promoted?Jun 3 • Bryan LundukeGNOME's Anti-Lunduke Religious CrusadeMay 30 • Bryan LundukePaste Without Formatting Should be the DefaultMay 30 • Bryan LundukeTexas Law Now Requires Age Verification for App StoresMay 30 • Bryan Lunduke
