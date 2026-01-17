The Vendefoul Wolf Linux Distro has a new release based on Devuan, XLibre, & IceWM. And it uses only 217 MB of RAM. The way it should be.
Modern Linux Using Only 200MB of RAM?
Jan 17, 2026
