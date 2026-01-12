The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Linus Torvalds: Vibe Coder

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 12, 2026

From Red Hat to The Linux Foundation, the majority of the Open Source world is moving towards Al assisted programming. And now Linus Torvalds is "vibe coding".

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture