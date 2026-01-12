The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

DRM-Free MP4 Downloads for 2026, $89 Lifetime Subs All January

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 12, 2026

A quick heads up: The DRM-Free, MP4 Downloads for Lunduke Journal shows are live for 2026! Plus: The popular $89 Lifetime Subscription deal is back through the end of January!

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture