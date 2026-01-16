The GNOME Foundation's war on X11 continues, with the Alpha release of GNOME 50. Announced by the same GNOME contributor who defaced XLibre project pages (calling them "Nazis").
GNOME 50 Alpha: "Entirely Removes X11"
Jan 16, 2026
