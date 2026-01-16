GNOME 50 Alpha: "Entirely Removes X11"

The GNOME Foundation's war on X11 continues, with the Alpha release of GNOME 50. Announced by the same GNOME contributor who defaced XLibre project pages (calling them "Nazis").



