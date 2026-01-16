The Lunduke Journal of Technology

GNOME 50 Alpha: "Entirely Removes X11"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 16, 2026

The GNOME Foundation's war on X11 continues, with the Alpha release of GNOME 50. Announced by the same GNOME contributor who defaced XLibre project pages (calling them "Nazis").

