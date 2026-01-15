The German government paid $500,000+, to Arch Linux, to re-write Arch Package Management in Rust. Is Germany hoping to inject backdoors, or other spyware, into Arch using Rust?
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Is Germany Looking to Put a Backdoor into Arch Linux?
Jan 15, 2026
The German government paid $500,000+, to Arch Linux, to re-write Arch Package Management in Rust. Is Germany hoping to inject backdoors, or other spyware, into Arch using Rust?
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes