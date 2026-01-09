Last month (December), The Lunduke Journal ran a rather preposterous sale. $89 bucks for a Lifetime subscription (and 50% off Monthly or Yearly subs).

And, you know what? It was amazing. A flood of new subscribers grabbing a great deal, helping to ensure that truly independent Tech Journalism can stay 100% free from the clutches of Big Tech well into the future.

In fact, it worked so well that we’re doing it again for the entire month of January. Because… why not?!

Through January 31st, 2026, the following discounts are available:

$89 / $99 Lifetime Subscriptions (Over 70% off)

$3 Monthly Subscription (50% off)

$27 Yearly Subscription (50% off)

All of the details are below. Scroll down, pick the discounted subscription (which all come with some great perks) which works best for you.

$89 Lifetime Subscriptions

Until the end of January (Jan 31st, 2025), new Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscriptions (regularly $300) are only:

$89 (when purchased with Bitcoin) or

$99 (when purchased via Substack or Locals)

Seriously. $89. For life. (Scroll down for links and instructions.)

The standard price of a Lifetime Subscription is $300. This is over a 70% discount. It’s insane.

You may be asking, “Why is it $10 cheaper when purchased via Bitcoin?” It’s simple. Processing fees are lower with Bitcoin, which allows the price to be a little lower. So, for those who use Bitcoin, we pass the savings on to you.

Every Lifetime Subscription come with all of the standard subscriber perks:

DRM-Free MP4 Downloads of all videos.

Full access to the exclusive forum.

And a bunch of nerdy eBooks.

Plus some Lifetime Subscriber exclusive perks:

Listed at the end of Lunduke Journal videos (optional).

Followed by The Lunduke Journal’s official X account (optional).

You’ve got through January 31st to take advantage of this. Then the price on Lifetime Subscriptions goes back up to the regular price of $300.

How to Get The Famous Lifetime Subscription

The “World Famous Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription” is exactly what it sounds like. Pay once and get full access to The Lunduke Journal. For life.

The Lifetime Subscription can be obtained via Locals, Substack, or using Bitcoin. All three options work great and are super easy (& all three include access to all of the perks). Scroll down and choose your option.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select “Give Once“. Enter “99“ (or more) into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will send you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will send you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will send you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

You can also obtain a Lifetime Subscription via Bitcoin.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $89 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com (or both).

Note: The Lifetime Subscription only applies to Substack, Locals, and the Lunduke Journal Forum. Other platforms (such as X, Patreon, & YouTube) do not provide the functionality necessary to create Lifetime Subscriptions (yet).

50% Off Yearly or Monthly Subscriptions

Rather grab a Monthly or Yearly Subscription? Well, you’re in luck there too. Because those are 50% off through January 31st as well! Not the massively huge discount of the Lifetime Subscriptions… but still pretty darn good!

And these includes full access the community Forum, and all other stardard subscription perks.

50% off. That means $3 / Month. Or $27 / Year (which works out to $2.25 / Month).

Via Lunduke.Locals.com:

Via Lunduke.Substack.com:

Monthly or Yearly via Substack (No Code Needed)

Note: You can also grab a Monthly subscription via X, YouTube, or Patreon — and get all of the same perks. There’s no way to offer a discount on those platforms, but those are still great options!

Thank You!

You make The Lunduke Journal possible.

Seriously. Couldn’t do this without the support of all of you.

-Lunduke