Microsoft Uses Minecraft to Spread DEI Messaging, Notch Calls That Evil
Microsoft Uses Minecraft to Spread DEI Messaging, Notch Calls That Evil

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 13, 2025
Plus: Microsoft game studios (where employees have called for the murder of Trump voters) are unionizing.

