The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Microsoft Fires "Intifada" Employees

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Aug 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

This last week, a group of anti-Jewish Microsoft employees got rowdy. Microsoft fired some of them and sent The Lunduke Journal a statement. Then held a media briefing. Let's watch it together.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture