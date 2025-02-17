Lunduke Speaking at SXSW 2025

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLunduke Speaking at SXSW 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:21-5:21Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Lunduke Speaking at SXSW 2025Bryan LundukeFeb 17, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptLunduke will be speaking at FUTO's "Don't Be Evil" event at SXSW. Austin, Texas. March 15th, 2025. Other Guests: Louis Rossman & Andreas Kling. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent Episodes2025 Tech Industry Survey Closes Friday1 min ago • Bryan LundukePostmarketOS Joins Codeberg's Fight Against "Right Wing Forces"Feb 15 • Bryan LundukeLeftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be BannedFeb 15 • Bryan LundukeFedora's Code of Conduct: 200 Day Response Time, Only Protects You if Red Hat Likes YouFeb 13 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal's New Self-Hosted Forum, Telnet BBSFeb 13 • Bryan LundukeCodeberg Announces "Fight Against Far-Right"Feb 12 • Bryan LundukeWhy is the EFF Suing to Stop DOGE?Feb 12 • Bryan Lunduke
