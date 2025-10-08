Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0042"Lunduke is Fash!"Bryan LundukeOct 08, 202542Share“This Lunduke guy is really stupid. I want to launch him off a cliff.” More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesAtlassian's Bitbucket Has "Celebrate Pride Every Day" Setting18 mins ago • Bryan LundukeLinus Says Rust Formatting is "Bass-Ackwards Garbage"Oct 7 • Bryan LundukeGet a Subscription, Give a SubscriptionOct 7 • Bryan LundukeNixOS Mod Admits Reason for Coup is "Trump"Oct 6 • Bryan LundukeDebian: XLibre is Not Allowed, Devs Are NazisOct 3 • Bryan LundukeLinux, Rust, & NixOS Use Master Branch, Support Human SlaveryOct 2 • Bryan LundukeFedora Linux Weaponizes Code of Conduct Against JewsOct 1 • Bryan Lunduke