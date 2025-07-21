Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLinux YouTube Channel Hits 1 Million Subs... or Did It?3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:14-17:14Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Linux YouTube Channel Hits 1 Million Subs... or Did It?Bryan LundukeJul 21, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe "Learn Linux TV" YouTube channel hit 1 Million subscribers. But how many of those are bots? At first glance... a lot. Possibly most. The Dead Internet Theory is real. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesFree Software Conference Ramps Up The Wokeness13 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeDoes Objectionable Behavior by Developers Impact What Software You Choose?Jul 17 • Bryan LundukeRegistered Sex Offender No Longer Working at CanonicalJul 15 • Bryan LundukeWhat if Lunduke Endorsed GNOME, Red Hat, & NixOS?Jul 14 • Bryan LundukeRegistered Sex Offender Speaking at Debian Conference This WeekJul 14 • Bryan LundukeFreeBSD Dealing With Profane Anti-Jewish ContributorJul 12 • Bryan LundukeCanonical Responds to Sex Offender Employee Defacing GitHub WikiJul 10 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post