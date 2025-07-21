The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Linux YouTube Channel Hits 1 Million Subs... or Did It?
0:00
-17:14

Linux YouTube Channel Hits 1 Million Subs... or Did It?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

The "Learn Linux TV" YouTube channel hit 1 Million subscribers. But how many of those are bots? At first glance... a lot. Possibly most. The Dead Internet Theory is real.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture