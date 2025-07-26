The Tea App Breach - 60GB of Personal Info

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyThe Tea App Breach - 60GB of Personal Info1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:39-11:39Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Tea App Breach - 60GB of Personal InfoBryan LundukeJul 26, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptSelfies, Drivers Licenses, & Locations. All made publicly available by the developer. The Article: https://lunduke.substack.com/p/the-tea-app-breach-60gb-of-personal More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesID Verification Could Fix The Dead Internet9 hrs ago • Bryan Lunduke72 Million Desktop Linux PCsJul 21 • Bryan LundukeLinux YouTube Channel Hits 1 Million Subs... or Did It?Jul 21 • Bryan LundukeFree Software Conference Ramps Up The WokenessJul 21 • Bryan LundukeDoes Objectionable Behavior by Developers Impact What Software You Choose?Jul 17 • Bryan LundukeRegistered Sex Offender No Longer Working at CanonicalJul 15 • Bryan LundukeWhat if Lunduke Endorsed GNOME, Red Hat, & NixOS?Jul 14 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post