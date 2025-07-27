The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Ladybird Proves You CAN Just Build a New Web Browser
0:00
-9:58

Ladybird Proves You CAN Just Build a New Web Browser

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 27, 2025
Share
Transcript

The Google / Mozilla stooges said, "It can't be done!". Ladybird said, "Hold my beer."

The Article: https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ladybird-proves-you-can-just-build

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture