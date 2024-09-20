Share this postLinux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?lunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLinux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?3Share this postLinux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?lunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11×0:00-15:40Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Linux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?20 years in the making. But what does a Real-Time Linux Kernel mean for most of us?Bryan LundukeSep 20, 20243Share this postLinux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?lunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareTranscriptLet's talk about how PREEMPT_RT works, what caused it to take over 20 years to get into mainline Linux, and what it means for the average Linux user. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionLinux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?lunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesPrivacy Watchdog Group Attacks Mozilla for Firefox User Tracking50 mins ago • Bryan LundukeNewly Open Sourced Winamp Forbids Forking, Already Forked Hundreds of Times1 hr ago • Bryan LundukeSevere (9.9 / 10) Linux Vulnerability Announced, Details Kept Secret2 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeTelegram Will Now Give Personal Data to Governments & Use AI to Moderate ContentSep 24 • Bryan LundukeLinux on C64, 8086, & Intel 4004Sep 24 • Bryan LundukeTrump vs Harris on Computer Tech PoliciesSep 23 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft, Oracle, Amazon & the Nuclear Powered Data CenterSep 23 • Bryan Lunduke
Linux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?