The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
It's the Year of the Linux Desktop... IN SPACE! (And Maybe North Korea)
0:00
-7:42

It's the Year of the Linux Desktop... IN SPACE! (And Maybe North Korea)

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

There is one place, in the entire Universe, where Linux has a dominant marketshare on Desktop and Laptop computers: Outer Space. Well... possibly North Korea, too.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture