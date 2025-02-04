Is Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on Lockdown

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyIs Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on Lockdown4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:39-29:39Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Is Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on LockdownBryan LundukeFeb 04, 20254Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptFollowing Arch Linux Discord voting to ban "links to X / Twitter" & death threats towards a journalist, all official Arch Linux channels begin mass censorship campaign. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesRed Hat Adding AI to Fedora Linux & GNOMEFeb 3 • Bryan LundukeArch Linux Discord: "I think we should kill Lunduke"Feb 3 • Bryan LundukeThe Most Important Tech News of January 2025 (That Only The Lunduke Journal Covered)Feb 3 • Bryan LundukeArch Linux Discord Voting to Ban Links to X / Twitter (Because "Nazis")Feb 2 • Bryan LundukeTrump & Elon Force Government Programmers to Disable DEI Language Chat BotFeb 2 • Bryan LundukeLinux Foundation Makes Statement About Banning Russian Programmers (3 Months Late)Jan 31 • Bryan LundukeDebian Linux Doubles Down on Wokeness, Leaves X.comJan 30 • Bryan Lunduke
