Is Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on Lockdown
Is Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on Lockdown

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 04, 2025
Transcript

Following Arch Linux Discord voting to ban "links to X / Twitter" & death threats towards a journalist, all official Arch Linux channels begin mass censorship campaign.

