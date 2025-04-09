The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
IBM Axes "Outdated" DEI Policies
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -32:14
-32:14

IBM Axes "Outdated" DEI Policies

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 09, 2025
Share
Transcript

This is really happening: Both IBM and Red Hat are removing their racist "diversity goals" and DEI policies. And the DEI True Believer (tm) IBM employees are absolutely furious.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Leaked Email from Red Hat CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements Removed
  Bryan Lunduke
Non-Woke Software List (For April, 2025)
  Bryan Lunduke
Democrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination Lawsuit
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla Launches Paid Thunderbird E-Mail Service Which "Aligns With Our Values"
  Bryan Lunduke
IBM "White Men" Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Forward, Judge Denies IBM's Motion to Dismiss
  Bryan Lunduke
Open Source DNA Project Dies of Trump Derangement Syndrome
  Bryan Lunduke
Should Taxpayer Money Fund Open Source?
  Bryan Lunduke