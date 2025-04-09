IBM Axes "Outdated" DEI Policies

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyIBM Axes "Outdated" DEI Policies1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -32:14-32:14Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.IBM Axes "Outdated" DEI PoliciesBryan LundukeApr 09, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThis is really happening: Both IBM and Red Hat are removing their racist "diversity goals" and DEI policies. And the DEI True Believer (tm) IBM employees are absolutely furious. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesLeaked Email from Red Hat CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements Removed7 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeNon-Woke Software List (For April, 2025)22 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeDemocrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination LawsuitApr 6 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Launches Paid Thunderbird E-Mail Service Which "Aligns With Our Values"Apr 3 • Bryan LundukeIBM "White Men" Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Forward, Judge Denies IBM's Motion to DismissApr 2 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source DNA Project Dies of Trump Derangement SyndromeApr 2 • Bryan LundukeShould Taxpayer Money Fund Open Source?Mar 31 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post