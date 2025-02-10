The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Grummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open Source
Grummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open Source

The Team Lead of World of Warcraft (Mark Kern, aka "Grummz") on DEI, Wokeness, & Censorship in the Video Game and Computer industry.
Bryan Lunduke
Feb 10, 2025
Transcript

The conversation ranges from Gamergate and D&D... to Microsoft and Mozilla.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Make Computers Fun Again
