Grummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open Source

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyGrummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open Source1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:10:01-1:10:01Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Grummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open SourceThe Team Lead of World of Warcraft (Mark Kern, aka "Grummz") on DEI, Wokeness, & Censorship in the Video Game and Computer industry. Bryan LundukeFeb 10, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe conversation ranges from Gamergate and D&D... to Microsoft and Mozilla. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesGreat Tech Industry Survey of 20254 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeGaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans CartoonsFeb 7 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source is Anti-Free SpeechFeb 6 • Bryan LundukeIs Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on LockdownFeb 4 • Bryan LundukeRed Hat Adding AI to Fedora Linux & GNOMEFeb 3 • Bryan LundukeArch Linux Discord: "I think we should kill Lunduke"Feb 3 • Bryan LundukeThe Most Important Tech News of January 2025 (That Only The Lunduke Journal Covered)Feb 3 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post