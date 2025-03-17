The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Goodbye GNU/Linux, Hello Rust/Linux
Goodbye GNU/Linux, Hello Rust/Linux

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 17, 2025
Ubuntu plans to ditch the battle-tested GNU Coreutils (chmod, Is, kill, & others), in favor of an unfinished Rust-based re-write, in the next few months.

