Godot Game Engine Discord Adds Mandatory "Consent to Being Recorded" for Audio Chats

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 16, 2025

Remember when the Godot Game Engine mass banned Conservatives from their project? We'll they're back at it, now imposing potentially illegal audio recording "for moderation".
