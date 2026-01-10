Editor of OSNews encourages people to stab ICE agents with "ice picks", founder of Elementary OS says they are "sending us to be tortured in concentration camps", & more.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Linux Leaders & Tech Journalists Call for Violence, Murder after Minneapolis
Jan 10, 2026
Editor of OSNews encourages people to stab ICE agents with "ice picks", founder of Elementary OS says they are "sending us to be tortured in concentration camps", & more.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes