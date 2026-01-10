The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Linux Leaders & Tech Journalists Call for Violence, Murder after Minneapolis

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 10, 2026

Editor of OSNews encourages people to stab ICE agents with "ice picks", founder of Elementary OS says they are "sending us to be tortured in concentration camps", & more.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture