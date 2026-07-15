The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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GNOME Celebrates Non-Binary People's Day

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 15, 2026

The largest Linux Desktop Environment says "Non-binary people are valid and welcome", but Conservatives are banned.

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