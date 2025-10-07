The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Get a Subscription, Give a Subscription

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 07, 2025
Share
Transcript

The “Buy One, Give One” Lunduke Journal offer is good through Friday, October 10th.

The Details: https://lunduke.substack.com/p/get-a-subscription-give-a-subscription

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture