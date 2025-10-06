Get a Subscription, Give a Subscription
The "Buy One, Give One" Lunduke Journal offer is good through Friday, October 10th.
Hey! You have your subscription to The Lunduke Journal yet?
If not, here’s a little incentive:
Buy a Lifetime Subscription at the regular price… and get a second free Lifetime Subscription which you can gift to anyone you want!
Or…
Buy an Annual Subscription via Substack… and get a free One Year subscription which you can gift to anyone you want!
All you need to do is follow those links above to grab your Annual or Lifetime Subscription — then email [bryan at lunduke.com] and include who you would like to gift the complimentary subscription to! Easy, peasy!
The complimentary subscription offer is good through Friday, October 10th.
Every subscription comes with a bunch of perks — beyond simply supporting the last bastion of Big-Tech Free Tech Journalism.
Of course any standard subscription (Monthly or Yearly) is also fantastic. See Lunduke.com for all of the options.
FAQ:
Q: Can I give a complimentary Annual Subscription on a platform other than Substack?
A: Every platform has different administrative features. Substack makes it easy for us to provide a free, one-year subscription. Other platforms lack that necessary functionality. That said, you can gift a Lifetime Subscription on both Locals & Substack!
Q: What if I don’t have anyone specific in mind for the complimentary second subscription?
A: No problem! We have a list of people who are down on their luck (laid off, etc.) and could use a free subscription!