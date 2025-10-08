Atlassian's Bitbucket Has "Celebrate Pride Every Day" Setting

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Atlassian's Bitbucket Has "Celebrate Pride Every Day" SettingBryan LundukeOct 08, 20251ShareTranscriptThe maker of Jira and Trello says you should celebrate LGBT Pride every day. EVERY DAY. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent Episodes"Lunduke is Fash!"2 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeLinus Says Rust Formatting is "Bass-Ackwards Garbage"Oct 7 • Bryan LundukeGet a Subscription, Give a SubscriptionOct 7 • Bryan LundukeNixOS Mod Admits Reason for Coup is "Trump"Oct 6 • Bryan LundukeDebian: XLibre is Not Allowed, Devs Are NazisOct 3 • Bryan LundukeLinux, Rust, & NixOS Use Master Branch, Support Human SlaveryOct 2 • Bryan LundukeFedora Linux Weaponizes Code of Conduct Against JewsOct 1 • Bryan Lunduke