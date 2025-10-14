The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Framework's Discord Moderators Go on Strike over "Fash" Software Support

Oct 14, 2025
Transcript

Volunteer moderators have “taken a hiatus” in response to Framework supporting Omarchy Linux and Hyperland - which Leftists say have “Hitler Particles”.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

