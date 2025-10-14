Framework's Discord Moderators Go on Strike over "Fash" Software Support

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript71Framework's Discord Moderators Go on Strike over "Fash" Software SupportBryan LundukeOct 14, 202571ShareTranscriptVolunteer moderators have “taken a hiatus” in response to Framework supporting Omarchy Linux and Hyperland - which Leftists say have “Hitler Particles”. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent Episodes"detect-fash" Feature Developed (and Rejected) for Systemd11 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal Grew to Over 11 Million Views in SeptemberOct 10 • Bryan LundukeFramework Computer has Hitler Particles, Says GNOME SpokesmanOct 8 • Bryan LundukeAtlassian's Bitbucket Has "Celebrate Pride Every Day" SettingOct 8 • Bryan Lunduke"Lunduke is Fash!"Oct 8 • Bryan LundukeLinus Says Rust Formatting is "Bass-Ackwards Garbage"Oct 7 • Bryan LundukeGet a Subscription, Give a SubscriptionOct 7 • Bryan Lunduke