Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyFirefox Maker Rebrands as "Global Crew of Activists"1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:08-21:08Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Firefox Maker Rebrands as "Global Crew of Activists"Mozilla, facing the loss of 80% of their income and mass layoffs, pays for expensive rebranding.Bryan LundukeDec 06, 20241Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptAnd it's even more ridiculous than you'd think. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesThe "Code of Conduct" Must Die3 mins ago • Bryan LundukeLunduke v. ChatGPT - "Cease Making Defamatory Statements"14 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeKDE Goes Nagware (And Income Skyrocketed)Dec 4 • Bryan LundukeNotepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" ReleaseDec 3 • Bryan LundukeThe Quest to Remove My Name From ChatGPTDec 3 • Bryan LundukeSolved: Why ChatGPT Will Not Say "David Mayer"Dec 2 • Bryan LundukeBanned C++ Contributor Speaks OutDec 1 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post