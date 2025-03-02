Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyFirefox Fork LlibreWolf Declares Self "Very Woke", Goes on Rant about "Far-Right", Bans "Lunduke"Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:16-17:16Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Firefox Fork LlibreWolf Declares Self "Very Woke", Goes on Rant about "Far-Right", Bans "Lunduke"Bryan LundukeMar 02, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptWith Firefox now openly selling user data, many are looking to Firefox forks. One fork sides with extreme censorship of people who are "Right Wing", banning Lunduke & others. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesFirefox Maker Gaslights Users: The reason we say we sell your data is because we sell your data.1 hr ago • Bryan LundukeThe Firefox "Terms of Use" Backlash Threatens to Destroy What's Left of MozillaFeb 28 • Bryan LundukeApple Shareholders Vote to Continue Illegal DEI PracticesFeb 27 • Bryan LundukeUse Firefox? Mozilla Says it Can Use Your Data However it Wants.Feb 27 • Bryan LundukeHow is Mozilla Spending that $1 Million from US Taxpayers?Feb 26 • Bryan LundukeFramework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PCFeb 26 • Bryan LundukeWindows Notepad and Paint Now Have Paid Subscription Only AI FeaturesFeb 24 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post