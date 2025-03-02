The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Firefox Fork LlibreWolf Declares Self "Very Woke", Goes on Rant about "Far-Right", Bans "Lunduke"
Firefox Fork LlibreWolf Declares Self "Very Woke", Goes on Rant about "Far-Right", Bans "Lunduke"

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 02, 2025
With Firefox now openly selling user data, many are looking to Firefox forks. One fork sides with extreme censorship of people who are "Right Wing", banning Lunduke & others.

