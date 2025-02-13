Fedora's Code of Conduct: 200 Day Response Time, Only Protects You if Red Hat Likes You

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyFedora's Code of Conduct: 200 Day Response Time, Only Protects You if Red Hat Likes You1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:20-17:20Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Fedora's Code of Conduct: 200 Day Response Time, Only Protects You if Red Hat Likes YouLunduke tests Fedora Linux's Code of Conduct. The results are just as ridiculous as you'd expect.Bryan LundukeFeb 13, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareMore from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesLunduke Journal's New Self-Hosted Forum, Telnet BBS40 mins ago • Bryan LundukeCodeberg Announces "Fight Against Far-Right"Feb 12 • Bryan LundukeWhy is the EFF Suing to Stop DOGE?Feb 12 • Bryan LundukeFedora-based Linux Distro Goes on a Ban PartyFeb 11 • Bryan LundukeGrummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open SourceFeb 10 • Bryan LundukeGreat Tech Industry Survey of 2025Feb 10 • Bryan LundukeGaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans CartoonsFeb 7 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post