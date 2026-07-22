A strange statement, considering Linus, himself, regularly uses the Linux Kernel (as a weapon) to promote Leftist, Social Warrior political activism.
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"Linux is NOT a Social Warrior Project," Torvalds Says Incorrectly
A strange statement, considering Linus, himself, regularly uses the Linux Kernel (as a weapon) to promote Leftist, Social Warrior political activism.
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