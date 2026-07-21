"Burn him! Burn him! Burn the Musk!" chant British children at EMF Camp. Nvidia engineer calls Musk effigy burning a "pleasure".
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UK Tech Fest Burns Elon Musk Effigy
Jul 21, 2026
"Burn him! Burn him! Burn the Musk!" chant British children at EMF Camp. Nvidia engineer calls Musk effigy burning a "pleasure".
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