The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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UK Tech Fest Burns Elon Musk Effigy

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 21, 2026

"Burn him! Burn him! Burn the Musk!" chant British children at EMF Camp. Nvidia engineer calls Musk effigy burning a "pleasure".

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