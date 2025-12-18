The Lunduke Journal of Technology

NeoFetch But in Rust and More Gay

Dec 18, 2025

HyFetch, a Rust re-write of the discontinued NeoFetch, asks users to choose their flag (Trans, GenderFluid, FemBoy, etc.) at first launch. Becomes defacto on several Linux distros.

