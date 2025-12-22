The latest release of the Xorg fork, clocking in at over 1,500 commits, adds support for FreeBSD, NetBSD, Win32, & Dragonfly BSD. Plus systemd-free seat management & more.
XLibre 25.1 - The Future of X11 Adds New Platforms, New Features
Dec 22, 2025
The latest release of the Xorg fork, clocking in at over 1,500 commits, adds support for FreeBSD, NetBSD, Win32, & Dragonfly BSD. Plus systemd-free seat management & more.
