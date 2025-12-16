Linux Marketshare is growing according to all available metrics, including Steam and the US Government. With the biggest Linux gains reported by PornHub.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Linux Marketshare at 6.3% According to... PornHub
Dec 16, 2025
Linux Marketshare is growing according to all available metrics, including Steam and the US Government. With the biggest Linux gains reported by PornHub.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes