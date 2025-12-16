The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Linux Marketshare at 6.3% According to... PornHub

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 16, 2025

Linux Marketshare is growing according to all available metrics, including Steam and the US Government. With the biggest Linux gains reported by PornHub.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture